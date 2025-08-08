5 surprising wellness practices in Ayurveda

Ayurveda , India's ancient system of medicine, provides a holistic approach to health and wellness. It focuses on maintaining a proper balance in the body with diet, lifestyle and natural therapies. While most are aware of its use of herbs and oils, there are some lesser-known practices that may surprise you. These techniques have been practiced for centuries to promote physical and mental well-being. Here are five interesting Ayurvedic practices that remain relevant even today.

Oral detox Oil pulling for oral health Oil pulling is an ancient practice of swishing oil in the mouth for a few minutes. Traditionally practiced with sesame or coconut oil, this technique is said to enhance oral hygiene by killing the harmful bacteria. It can also help whiten teeth and freshen breath naturally. People often perform oil pulling first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, as part of their daily routine.

Nasal therapy Nasya for respiratory wellness Nasya involves administering herbal oils or powders into the nasal passages. The practice is believed to cleanse the sinuses and enhance respiratory function. It can also help alleviate headaches and improve mental clarity by balancing doshas related to the air and space elements within the body.

Self-care ritual Abhyanga: The art of self-massage Abhyanga is a self-massage technique with warm herbal oils depending on your dosha type. This ancient practice deeply nourishes skin tissues, enhances circulation, and soothes the nervous system. Regular abhyanga can greatly improve flexibility and vitality. It induces a sense of relaxation with gentle strokes on different parts of the body, making it a favorite ritual among many.

Mind relaxation Shirodhara for mental clarity Shirodhara is the process of gently pouring a steady stream of warm oil on the forehead, concentrating on the third eye area between the eyebrows. This ancient technique is famous for relieving stress, anxiety, insomnia, and other mental disturbances. It does so by inducing a deep calming effect on the nervous system, promoting mental clarity and tranquility over time.