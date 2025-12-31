5 tangy dishes featuring wood apple

Wood apple, or elephant apple, is a versatile fruit that can be used in a number of tangy dishes. Its unique flavor adds a special twist to the most mundane recipes. From savory to sweet, wood apple can be used to make a number of dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Here are five tangy dishes featuring this amazing fruit.

Dish 1 Wood apple chutney delight Wood apple chutney is a tangy accompaniment that goes well with snacks and meals. To prepare this chutney, mash the pulp of the wood apple and mix it with ingredients like jaggery, tamarind, and spices like cumin and coriander. The result is a sweet-sour-spicy chutney that goes well with samosas or dosas.

Dish 2 Refreshing wood apple juice Wood apple juice is a refreshing drink, especially during hot weather. To prepare this juice, extract the pulp from ripe wood apples and blend it with water and sugar or honey for sweetness. Strain the mixture to remove any solids, and serve chilled over ice for a cooling beverage option.

Dish 3 Tangy wood apple curry Wood apple curry combines the tanginess of the fruit with rich spices for a flavorful dish. Cook the pulp with onions, tomatoes, turmeric, and chili powder until it thickens into a gravy-like consistency. This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti.

Dish 4 Spicy wood apple pickles Spicy wood apple pickles are an excellent way to preserve this fruit's unique taste. Combine the pulp with mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, vinegar, and chili flakes in a jar. Let it sit for a few days before consuming. These pickles add an extra zing to meals when served as a side dish.