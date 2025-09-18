Green mung beans: Must-try recipes

Packed with protein and fiber, green mung beans make the perfect ingredient for quick yet nutritious meals. They are a staple in vegetarian diets, providing versatility in a range of meals. Here are five recipes that showcase their versatility, from salads to curries, and how they can expand your cooking repertoire without too much hassle.

Dish 1 Mung bean salad delight This refreshing salad features cooked green mung beans, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions. The flavors are enhanced by a simple dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. This dish serves as a perfect light lunch or a side dish. The crunchiness of fresh vegetables goes beautifully with the soft texture of the mung beans.

Dish 2 Savory mung bean soup A warm bowl of mung bean soup is comforting on any day. Cooked with garlic, ginger, turmeric, and cumin seeds, this soup is both flavorful and nourishing. Adding spinach or kale towards the end boosts its nutritional value even further. Serve it hot with a slice of whole-grain bread for a complete meal.

Dish 3 Spicy mung bean stir-fry For people who like a little heat in their food, this spicy stir-fry is perfect. Saute green mung beans with bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in sesame oil with soy sauce and chili flakes for some extra spice. This quick dish keeps all its nutrients intact while serving up the punchy flavors.

Dish 4 Creamy mung bean curry This dish is a delicious medley of green mung beans delicately cooked in rich coconut milk, flavored with a melange of spices from coriander powder to garam masala. The creamy consistency of the curry balances the fragrant spices, resulting in a dish that is equally comforting and tasty. It is best enjoyed with steamed rice or warm flatbreads like naan/roti, making for an appetizing meal that unites the best of traditional flavors.