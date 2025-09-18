When in Jharkhand, try these local dishes 

Jharkhand , an eastern Indian state, is known for its unique and lesser-known breakfast dishes. These traditional meals are not just tasty but also provide insight into the local lifestyle and culinary practices. From hearty porridges to flavorful flatbreads, Jharkhand's breakfast fare is diverse and a must-try for anyone interested in regional Indian cuisine.

Dish 1 Dhooska: A savory delight Dhooska is a famous breakfast item prepared out of rice and lentil batter. This dish is deep-fried till golden brown and commonly served with chutney or curry. The mix of rice and lentils makes a nutritious start to the day, something that's both filling and satisfying. Dhooska is usually eaten during festivals or special occasions, but can also be found at local eateries across the state.

Dish 2 Handia: Fermented rice drink Handia is a traditional fermented rice drink, which is an integral part of Jharkhand's culture. Fermented rice with herbal roots are used to make this drink, which tastes slightly sour, and is had during breakfast or as a side dish. Handia is refreshing and energizes you for the day. It is an important drink for community get-togethers and celebrations.

Dish 3 Chilka roti: Rice flour pancakes Chilka roti is another staple breakfast item made from rice flour batter cooked on a griddle (like pancakes). These soft rotis are usually served with vegetables or chutneys, adding a versatile taste depending on how one prefers it or what ingredients are available at home kitchens across Jharkhand villages where they come from, traditionally speaking, too!