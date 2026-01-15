5 terrarium styles to elevate your modern home decor

Terrariums are a great way to bring a bit of nature indoors, and they can easily elevate modern home decor. These miniature gardens, housed in glass containers, provide a creative outlet for personal expression. With so many styles to choose from, terrariums can fit into any room's aesthetic. Here are five terrarium styles that can enhance the beauty of your modern home.

Style 1 Minimalist glass orb terrarium A minimalist glass orb terrarium is perfect for those who love simplicity and elegance. The round shape of the orb highlights the plants within, while the transparent walls allow for an unobstructed view. This style usually features small succulents or air plants, which require little maintenance and add greenery without overpowering the space.

Style 2 Geometric terrarium design Geometric terrarium designs add a touch of modernity with their sharp lines and angles. These terrariums are usually made of geometric shapes like pyramids or hexagons, and can be made from glass or metal frames. They look great with a combination of different plants, like ferns and mosses, giving a dynamic visual contrast.

Advertisement

Style 3 Hanging terrarium installations Hanging terrarium installations make for an eye-catching vertical display that saves space and adds depth to any room. Suspended from ceilings or walls with the help of hooks or brackets, these installations can be made with multiple smaller terrariums grouped together or a single large one as a focal point.

Advertisement

Style 4 Layered landscape terrarium Layered landscape terrariums create miniature ecosystems by incorporating layers of soil, sand, stones, and various plants in one container. This style allows you to create diverse landscapes, such as deserts with cacti or forests with small trees and shrubs, all within one glass enclosure.