These Indian embroidery styles are truly worth admiring

Bollywood has always been a major influence on fashion and style, with its vibrant costumes and intricate designs. One of the most enduring elements of this influence is the embroidery styles that have graced the silver screen. These timeless embroidery techniques not only add to the beauty of costumes but also tell stories through their patterns and craftsmanship. Here are five Bollywood embroidery styles that have stood the test of time.

#1 Zardozi: The royal touch Zardozi is an opulent embroidery style that employs gold and silver threads to create intricate patterns. This technique is often used in traditional Indian attire worn by Bollywood stars, giving them a royal touch. Zardozi is usually paired with sequins and beads to enhance its grandeur. The style is most popular for bridal wear and formal outfits, reflecting luxury and elegance.

#2 Chikan work: The delicate art Chikan work is a delicate form of hand embroidery that originated in Lucknow but became popular through Bollywood films. It features floral motifs embroidered with fine needlework on lightweight fabric like muslin or cotton. The subtlety of chikan work makes it perfect for summer wear, as it adds texture without being too heavy. This style has been sported by many actresses in traditional ensembles.

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#3 Kantha: The storytelling stitch Kantha is a traditional embroidery technique from West Bengal, characterized by its simple running stitches that create intricate patterns on layers of fabric. In Bollywood costumes, kantha often appears in the form of quilts or shawls, adding warmth and texture to outfits. Each piece tells a story through its unique design, making kantha not just an art form but also a narrative medium.

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#4 Mirror work: Reflecting tradition Mirror work is another popular embroidery style in Bollywood costumes, especially in folk-inspired outfits from regions like Gujarat and Rajasthan. Small pieces of mirror are sewn onto fabric with colorful threads to create stunning reflective patterns. This technique adds sparkle and vibrancy to costumes, making them ideal for festive occasions or dance sequences in films.