Puthandu 2026: 5 dishes to try this Tamil New Year

Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, is a time of renewal, family gatherings, and delicious festive meals. Celebrated with prayers, colorful kolam decorations, and traditional clothing, the day also features a variety of flavorful dishes that reflect Tamil culinary heritage. From tangy rice preparations to comforting soups and vegetable curries, these classic recipes are an essential part of the Puthandu feast.

#1 Lemon rice Lemon rice is a bright and refreshing dish often served during festive occasions like Puthandu. Made with cooked rice, fresh lemon juice, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, and turmeric, it delivers a perfect balance of tangy and savory flavors. Quick to prepare and light on the stomach, lemon rice is a favorite in many Tamil New Year spreads.

#2 Mango pachadi Mango pachadi is a symbolic Puthandu dish that represents the different flavors of life. It combines raw mango, jaggery, neem flowers, tamarind, and spices to create a unique blend of sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy tastes. This special preparation reminds people to embrace every experience in the coming year with balance and gratitude.

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#3 Raw banana masala curry Raw banana masala curry is a flavorful side dish often featured in festive spreads. Raw bananas are cooked with aromatic spices, onions, and curry leaves to create a hearty and satisfying curry. Rich in fiber and nutrients, this dish pairs beautifully with rice and rasam, making it a wholesome part of the meal.

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#4 Pepper rasam Pepper rasam is a comforting and aromatic soup that plays an important role in South Indian meals. Made with black pepper, cumin, garlic, tamarind, and tomatoes, it offers a warm and slightly spicy flavor. Light yet flavorful, pepper rasam is often enjoyed with rice and is especially valued for its soothing qualities and digestive benefits during festive meals like Puthandu.