5 lesser-known fruits to buy at African markets

African markets are a treasure trove of exotic fruits, many of which remain underrated and unexplored. These fruits not only offer unique flavors but also come with a number of health benefits. While most of us are familiar with popular African fruits, there are some lesser-known varieties that deserve attention for their nutritional value and culinary potential. Here are five underrated African fruits worth exploring.

Nutrient powerhouse Baobab: The superfruit of Africa Baobab is often referred to as a superfruit owing to its high vitamin C content, which is six times more than that of oranges. It is also rich in fiber, calcium, and antioxidants. The fruit's powder can be added to smoothies or used as a natural preservative owing to its long shelf life. Its tangy flavor makes it a great addition to both sweet and savory dishes.

Culinary gem Marula: The versatile fruit Marula is famous for its sweet taste and high vitamin C content. The fruit can be eaten fresh or used to make jams and jellies. Marula oil, extracted from the seeds, is also used in skincare products owing to its moisturizing properties.

Unique flavor African horned cucumber: The exotic delight The African horned cucumber, or kiwano, has a spiky orange skin and bright green flesh. It has a mildly sweet taste similar to banana or cucumber. Rich in vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium, this fruit can be eaten raw or added to salads for an exotic touch.

Flavor enhancer Tamarind: The tangy treat Tamarind is famous for its tangy-sweet flavor that enhances many dishes around the world. It is rich in tartaric acid, which gives it a unique taste profile that goes well with both sweet and savory recipes. Tamarind paste is commonly used in sauces, chutneys, and beverages.