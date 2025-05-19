Refresh your menu with these basil recipes
What's the story
Basil is an aromatic herb that is a staple in most kitchens. Its versatility makes it an ideal ingredient in various dishes, giving them a fresh and aromatic touch.
Be it salads or a unique dessert, basil can be the star ingredient.
Check out these five unique basil recipes that would refresh your menu and bring new flavors to your table.
Drink Delight
Basil lemonade for a refreshing twist
Basil lemonade gives a refreshing twist to the classic drink.
To prepare this beverage, blend fresh basil leaves with lemon juice and sugar until smooth.
Strain the mixture into a pitcher containing water and ice cubes. Stir well before serving.
This drink is perfect for hot days when you crave something cool and invigorating.
Pasta perfection
Basil pesto pasta with zucchini noodles
For those looking for a lighter pasta option, head for the basil pesto with zucchini noodles.
Blend fresh basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil until smooth to create the pesto.
Toss the vibrant sauce with spiralized zucchini noodles for an easy meal that is healthy and satisfying.
Sweet surprise
Strawberry basil sorbet as an unusual dessert
Strawberry basil sorbet hits sweet strawberries with aromatic basil for an unusual dessert option.
Puree ripe strawberries with sugar until smooth; add chopped fresh basil leaves before freezing the mixture in an ice cream maker as per manufacturer instructions.
The result is a refreshing treat that balances sweetness with herbal notes.
Soup sensation
Tomato basil soup for comforting warmth
Tomato basil soup is the perfect way to find comfort on colder days and also highlight simple ingredients at their peak: ripe tomatoes cooked down into rich broth with sauteed onions generously seasoned with salt, pepper and then finished off by stirring through handfuls of freshly chopped fragrant green herbs just before serving up steaming bowls of goodness.
Everyone's going to enjoy savouring every spoonful together around a table with family and friends alike.
Salad surprise
Grilled peach salad featuring fresh basil leaves
Start with slicing peaches and lightly brushing them with olive oil.
Grill until you see marks, turning them for even cooking.
Once cooled, lay them on a bed of mixed greens like arugula and spinach.
Top with crumbled feta cheese, drizzle with balsamic glaze, and garnish with torn basil leaves.
This dish is a blend of flavors and textures, ready to delight guests.