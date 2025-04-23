Upper body workout: Why you should do these exercises
Developing well-defined trapezius muscles can add to your overall physique and improve your posture as well.
The trapezius, a large muscle that extends from the neck to the mid-back, is a key player in shoulder movement and stability.
By adding some unique exercises to your routine, you can target this muscle effectively.
Here are five exercises focusing on building strong and defined trapezius muscles.
Dumbbell shrugs
Dumbbell shrugs for upper traps
Dumbbell shrugs are an effective exercise to target the upper part of the trapezius muscles.
To do this exercise, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides.
Lift your shoulders towards your ears as high as you can, hold for a brief second and then lower them back down.
This movement helps isolate and strengthen your upper traps.
Face pulls
Face pulls for rear delts and traps
Face pulls are perfect for working both the rear deltoids and trapezius.
By using a cable machine with a rope attachment placed at upper chest height, pull the rope towards your face with high elbows.
This exercise not only targets the traps but also enhances the health of your shoulders by working on stabilizing muscles.
Farmer's walk
Farmer's walk for overall strength
The farmer's walk is a killer functional exercise that hits various muscle groups, including the traps.
Just hold heavy weights in either hand and walk forward while keeping a good posture.
This move tests your grip strength and activates your whole body, especially the traps, by stabilizing them.
Upright rows
Upright rows with barbell or dumbbells
Upright rows can be done with a barbell or dumbbells to work both upper traps and shoulders.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding weights in front of thighs with palms facing you.
Lift weights vertically along your body until they reach chest level, then slowly lower them back down.
Prone Y raises
Prone Y raises for lower traps activation
Prone Y raises target the often neglected lower traps, which are essential for muscle balance and stability.
Lie on an incline bench with arms forming a "Y".
Lift arms, squeezing shoulder blades together, and lower them.
Repeat for several reps, ensuring proper form to build stronger, more defined traps without the risk of injury.