5 unique ginger recipes for any season
What's the story
We all love ginger, don't we?
The versatile root, which is adored for its aromatic and spicy flavor, can be used in a number of dishes to give them a unique twist.
From spicing up your meals to taking new culinary horizons, ginger can do it all.
Here are five unique ginger recipes that are perfect for any season, offering warmth in winters and freshness in summers.
Soup recipe
Ginger carrot soup delight
Ginger carrot soup has the perfect combination of sweetness of carrots and zing of ginger.
It is super easy to whip up- saute onions and garlic and add chopped carrots and grated ginger. Simmer with vegetable broth until the carrots get tender and blend until smooth.
It's a delightful starter or light meal that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Stir-fry recipe
Zesty ginger stir-fry vegetables
A quick stir-fry with fresh vegetables and ginger makes for a vibrant dish full of flavor.
Start by heating oil in a pan, then add sliced bell peppers, broccoli florets, and snap peas along with minced ginger.
Stir-fry till the vegetables are crisp-tender. Add soy sauce and sesame seeds for an extra layer of taste.
This dish pairs well with rice or noodles.
Beverage recipe
Refreshing ginger lemonade twist
Ginger lemonade is an invigorating drink, ideal for any season.
Simply mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with water and sugar according to taste. Add grated ginger for an extra kick, before refrigerating it.
Serve over ice, garnished with mint leaves for a refreshing beverage that's both tangy and spicy.
Skewer recipe
Spicy ginger tofu skewers
For the grilling lovers, ginger tofu skewers make a delicious option that you can prepare in no time.
Marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce mixed with minced garlic and grated ginger, then thread them onto the skewers with pieces of bell pepper or cherry tomatoes, if you want.
Grill until golden brown on all sides, basting occasionally with leftover marinade mixture during the cooking process itself, too!
Cookie recipe
Sweet ginger cookies treat
Ginger cookies give a spicy-sweet mix, making it ideal for any occasion.
Combine flour, baking soda, and ground cinnamon. Cream softened butter with brown sugar and molasses syrup.
Fold in dough with crystallized ginger bits. Roll out, cut shapes, and bake until golden.
This makes sure you have a chewy texture after cooling.