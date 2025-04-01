What's the story

If there's one vibrant yellow spice that packs a punch and comes with a long list of health benefits, it is turmeric.

Used in cooking for centuries, turmeric can make even the blandest dishes taste special.

Regularly adding turmeric to your meals will not just add color, but also the nutritional value to your food.

Here are some unique recipes that best highlight turmeric's versatility, making it a staple in your kitchen.