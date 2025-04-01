Corn creations: 5 irresistible vegan dishes to try
What's the story
Corn is such a versatile ingredient that you can transform it into a myriad of delicious vegan dishes.
Its natural sweetness and texture make it a perfect base for some creative recipes.
If you're looking to try something new or add more plant-based meals to your diet, these corn-based vegan recipes offer exciting options.
From savory snacks to hearty meals, corn can be the star of your kitchen creations.
Fresh mix
Corn and avocado salad delight
This refreshing salad marries sweet corn kernels with creamy avocado, diced tomatoes, and fresh cilantro.
Tossed with lime juice and a pinch of salt, this dish makes for a perfect light lunch or side dish.
The medley of flavors provides a satisfying balance between the sweetness of the corn and the creaminess of the avocado.
Crispy bites
Spicy corn fritters
If you want to pack a punch with your snack, spicy corn fritters are an easy-to-make option.
Simply mix corn kernels with flour, chopped onions, jalapenos, and spices such as cumin and paprika, and pan-fry them until golden brown.
They provide a delightful crunch on the outside and are soft inside.
Comfort Bowl
Creamy corn chowder
Creamy corn chowder is perfect for anyone looking for comfort in their meals.
This soup has blended sweet corn combined with potatoes, carrots, celery, and coconut milk for creaminess without any dairy products.
Seasoned with thyme and black pepper, it makes for a warm meal on cooler days.
Flavorful wraps
Grilled corn tacos
Grilled corn tacos marry charred sweetcorn with black beans in soft tortillas, finished off by salsa verde or guacamole as per desired toppings, and some shredded lettuce leaves, if you like.
These tacos give you the flavor depth from the grilling process, and the nutritional benefit of the beans packed in them, making them an amazing choice any time of the day.
Dessert twist
Sweet corn pudding treats
Sweetcorn pudding gives a unique twist to traditional desserts, using pureed sweetcorn with sugar, vanilla extract, and almond milk, for a smooth, custard-like consistency.
It is then baked until set, served chilled, and garnished with berries and nuts.
An optional extra touch of sweetness is added for a delightfully surprising end to a meal experience!