What's the story

Upcycling old sweaters into pillow covers is a smart way to make good use of clothes you don't wear anymore.

The process adds warmth to your home decor. It not only minimizes waste but also gives you a budget-friendly way to renew your living space.

With basic sewing skills and a few materials, you can turn sweaters into one-of-a-kind pillow covers. One that speaks of your style and comfort.