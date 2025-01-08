The truth about biodegradable plastics
What's the story
Often touted as the green choice, biodegradable plastics seem like the perfect solution to fight pollution.
But their impact on Mother Earth isn't as simple as it sounds.
This article busts the myths about these materials, and uncovers their true (and surprisingly large) ecological footprint.
It highlights that the benefits of biodegradable plastics are far from clear-cut, and calls for a deeper understanding of their role in sustainability.
Myth 1
Biodegradables break down easily
One of the biggest misconceptions is that biodegradable plastics readily break down in any environment.
The truth is most of them need industrial composting conditions to degrade, which means high temperatures and regulated humidity levels.
If they are littered, they would last as long as regular plastics in the natural environment, causing pollution and posing threats to animals.
Myth 2
They are always eco-friendly
The notion that all biodegradable plastics are automatically green is a misconception.
The manufacturing processes for these materials can be extremely resource-intensive and polluting, occasionally surpassing those of traditional plastics in environmental impact.
Plus, the degradation byproducts of certain biodegradable plastics can still pose environmental threats. For instance, they can produce methane—a powerful greenhouse gas—under anaerobic conditions.
Myth 3
No harmful residues left behind
A common misconception is that biodegradable plastics, once degraded, leave behind no harmful traces. This is often not the case.
Many such materials break down into microplastics or other harmful residues that pose significant environmental threats.
These residues can pollute soil and waterways, negatively impacting plant life and entering the food chain, with potentially far-reaching effects on ecosystems.
Myth 4
A solution to plastic pollution
Believing that biodegradable plastics are the panacea for plastic pollution overlooks the root causes: our overconsumption and inefficient waste management.
Truly sustainable solutions entail minimizing plastic use, improving recycling, and embracing materials that safeguard environmental health.
Biodegradable plastics offer advantages but aren't the silver bullet for environmental issues.
Comprehending their limitations is crucial for informed decisions that genuinely benefit our planet.