What's the story

Often touted as the green choice, biodegradable plastics seem like the perfect solution to fight pollution.

But their impact on Mother Earth isn't as simple as it sounds.

This article busts the myths about these materials, and uncovers their true (and surprisingly large) ecological footprint.

It highlights that the benefits of biodegradable plastics are far from clear-cut, and calls for a deeper understanding of their role in sustainability.