Exploring underground greenhouses

By Simran Jeet 04:44 pm Jan 03, 202504:44 pm

What's the story Underground greenhouses, also known as earth-sheltered greenhouses or walipinis, are a novel concept in sustainable agriculture. They harness the earth's natural thermal properties to create a microclimate for year-round plant cultivation. These structures are not only architecturally intriguing but also offer a glimpse into the future of alternative farming practices. Plus, they demonstrate the potential for self-sufficiency in food production, even in challenging environments.

The science behind the soil

The concept behind underground greenhouses is pretty straightforward and super cool (literally). By digging below the frost line, these structures harness the earth's steady temperature (between 10 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius / 50 degrees Fahrenheit and 60 degrees Fahrenheit) to shield plants from harsh weather. This natural insulation cuts heating costs by a whopping 70%, making it a green (pun intended) solution for year-round food production.

A tour through time

The idea of underground greenhouses isn't some fancy new-age invention. People have been doing it for hundreds of years in different cultures, using the earth's natural insulation to keep plants warm and cozy when the weather gets rough. Nowadays, of course, things have gotten a bit fancier. We're talking improved designs and materials, which mean better efficiency and easier setup for farmers and green-thumbed enthusiasts.

Worldwide walipinis wanderlust

From Bolivia's groundbreaking initiatives to Canada's adaptations for icy winters, underground greenhouses are sprouting up worldwide. Each location adds its unique flavor to the basic design, ensuring it's perfectly tailored to the local environment and needs. Visiting these cutting-edge farms offers a fascinating glimpse into how different cultures are embracing sustainable agriculture.

DIY or professional tour?

There are two ways to experience the magic of underground greenhouses: DIY or guided tours. Adventurous DIYers can find plans online to build their own mini walipinis. Meanwhile, many farms offer guided tours of their larger facilities. Prices for tours range depending on location and length, but most are between $10 and $50 per person.

Tips before you go underground

Before heading out for your underground greenhouse tour, make sure to dress warmly! Even though being underground helps keep the greenhouses warmer than the outside in winter and cooler in summer, it can still be a bit chilly inside compared to above-ground temps. And, don't forget to bring along a notebook or your favorite camera! You're bound to come across some super cool gardening techniques you'll want to remember.