5 ways to use tiger nut milk daily
What's the story
From its versatile usage to nutritional benefits, African tiger nut milk, made from the tuberous root of the plant, is quickly gaining popularity.
Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, this plant-based milk alternative makes a great addition to various culinary, and non-culinary applications.
Here are five unique uses of African tiger nut milk that show its diverse potential beyond just being a beverage.
Baking substitute
Dairy-free baking alternative
Tiger nut milk also makes for an excellent dairy-free substitute in baking recipes.
Its creamy texture and slightly sweet flavor make it perfect for cakes, muffins, and bread.
By substituting traditional cow's milk with tiger nut milk, those with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies can still dig into baked goodies without compromising on taste or texture.
Smoothie boost
Nutrient-rich smoothies
Incorporating tiger nut milk into your smoothies takes their nutrition quotient to the next level.
The rich fiber content helps in digestion while serving you with essential vitamins like E and C.
Mixing it up with fruits like bananas or berries results in a deliciously creamy smoothie that promotes overall health and wellness.
Beauty application
Skin-friendly beauty products
You can also use tiger nut milk in your homemade beauty products. Because of its moisturizing properties, it works wonders for the skin.
It is often used in face masks or lotions to naturally hydrate the skin.
The vitamin E also nourishes the skin, making it appear smoother and more radiant, but without harsh chemicals.
Ice cream creation
Lactose-free ice cream base
For the lactose-intolerant ice cream enthusiasts, tiger nut milk also provides a creamy base alternative.
Its natural sweetness goes really well with flavors such as vanilla or chocolate.
Churning this plant-based milk with other ingredients such as coconut cream or fruit purees can yield delightful frozen desserts for anyone with dietary restrictions.
Coffee enhancement
Coffee creamer substitute
Tiger nut milk serves as a tasty coffee creamer alternative for anyone avoiding dairy products.
Its mild sweetness complements coffee's flavor without dominating it, providing creaminess like regular creamers but without the lactose.
This makes it perfect for vegan diets or anyone keen on mindful dairy consumption.