Make these awesome vegetarian dishes with green beans-almonds

Green beans and almonds are two ingredients that can elevate vegetarian dishes with their unique textures and flavors. While green beans provide a crisp freshness, almonds add a delightful crunch and nutty flavor. Together, they make a versatile pair that can be used in various culinary creations. Here are five unique vegetarian dishes that highlight the combination of green beans and almonds, each offering a different taste experience.

Dish 1 Stir-fried green beans with almonds Stir-fried green beans with almonds is a quick and easy dish to prepare. The green beans are stir-fried until tender-crisp, while almonds are added for an extra crunch. A dash of soy sauce and garlic enhances the flavor, making it a perfect side dish or light main course. This dish goes well with rice or quinoa, making it a healthy option for any meal.

Dish 2 Green bean almond salad A refreshing green bean almond salad is perfect for warm weather. Blanched green beans are tossed with sliced almonds, cherry tomatoes, and red onion for color and texture. A simple vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper ties the ingredients together. This salad is ideal as an appetizer or as part of a larger spread at gatherings.

Dish 3 Baked green bean almond casserole Baked green bean almond casserole is a comforting twist on traditional casseroles. Fresh green beans are mixed with creamy sauce made from plant-based milk or yogurt and spices like nutmeg or thyme. Topped with toasted almond slices instead of breadcrumbs for added crunchiness before baking until golden brown perfection is achieved.

Dish 4 Roasted green beans with almond pesto Roasting brings out the natural sweetness in green beans while pairing them with almond pesto elevates their flavor profile even further. To make this dish, blend fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast), olive oil, lemon juice, and toasted almonds into a smooth paste. Spread it over roasted greens before serving warm, garnished optionally with additional nuts if desired.