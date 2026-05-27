5 classic recipes that highlight sesame seeds

African cuisine is famous for its variety and creativity, and sesame seeds are a common ingredient in many traditional dishes. These tiny seeds not only add flavor but also nutritional value to the meals. From savory stews to sweet treats, sesame seeds are used in various ways across the continent. Here are five unique African dishes that highlight the versatility of sesame seeds.

Dish 1 Ethiopian sesame seed paste Ethiopian cuisine features a unique dish made from ground sesame seeds, called tahini or teff. This paste is used as a base for several sauces and spreads. It adds a creamy texture and nutty flavor to the dishes. The paste can be mixed with spices and herbs to make flavorful sauces that accompany injera or other flatbreads.

Dish 2 Senegalese sesame seed candy In Senegal, sesame seed candy is a popular sweet treat prepared by mixing roasted sesame seeds with sugar or honey. This candy is often enjoyed as a snack or dessert. The process involves caramelizing sugar before mixing it with the roasted seeds, creating crunchy clusters that are both sweet and nutty.

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Dish 3 Moroccan sesame seed bread Moroccan cuisine has a traditional bread sprinkled with sesame seeds before baking. This bread is known for its crispy crust and soft interior. The sesame seeds not only enhance the appearance but also provide an earthy flavor that complements various spreads or dips served alongside it.

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Dish 4 Nigerian sesame seed soup In Nigeria, sesame seeds are ground into fine powder to thicken soups like egusi soup. This technique adds richness without overpowering other flavors in the dish. The ground sesame is often combined with vegetables like spinach or pumpkin leaves to create hearty meals enjoyed by many families across Nigeria.