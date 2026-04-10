Love black gram? Try these yummy dishes!

Urad dal or black gram or white lentil (when skinned), a staple in Indian kitchens, is known for its versatility and nutritional benefits. This lentil is rich in protein and fiber, making it a healthy choice for many. From savory to sweet, urad dal can be transformed into a variety of dishes that cater to different palates. Here are five delightful Indian dishes made with urad dal, showcasing its culinary potential and nutritional value.

Dish 1 Classic urad dal khichdi Urad dal khichdi is a comforting dish prepared by cooking urad dal with rice and spices. It is usually enjoyed during monsoons or when one is looking for something light yet filling. The combination of rice and urad dal makes it a wholesome meal, while spices like cumin and turmeric add flavor, without overpowering the dish. Khichdi is often garnished with ghee or butter for an extra touch of richness.

Dish 2 Crispy urad dal vadas Urad dal vadas are crispy fritters made from ground urad dal mixed with spices and herbs. These deep-fried snacks are popular at festivals and special occasions. The texture is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them perfect for serving with chutneys or yogurt. These vadas can be enjoyed as an appetizer or as part of a larger meal.

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Dish 3 Flavorful urad dal dosa Urad dal dosa is a thin crepe-like pancake prepared from fermented batter of urad dal and rice. This dish is a staple breakfast option in South India, owing to its lightness and crispness. Served with coconut chutney or sambar, urad dal dosa offers a perfect blend of flavors without being too heavy on the stomach.

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Dish 4 Rich urad dal curry A rich curry can be made by cooking whole urad dal with tomatoes, onions, and spices like coriander powder, cumin seeds, and more. This hearty curry goes well with rice or roti, providing both nutrition and satisfaction in every bite. The slow-cooking process makes sure that all flavors blend well together, resulting in an aromatic dish that's loved by many across India.