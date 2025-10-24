5 sesame bread variations you must try

African sesame bread is a delicious staple in many parts of the continent, loved for its unique flavors and textures. The bread can be made in a number of ways, depending on the region and local ingredients. Each variation has its own distinct taste and texture, making it a versatile option for any meal. Here are five unique variations of African sesame bread you must try.

#1 Ethiopian injera with sesame twist Injera is a traditional Ethiopian flatbread made from teff flour. It is usually sourdough in nature, but some variations add sesame seeds to the batter. This adds an extra nutty flavor to the bread while maintaining its signature spongy texture. The sesame-infused injera can be used as a wrap or served as a side with stews and salads.

#2 Senegalese thiakry delight Thiakry is a popular Senegalese dish that combines couscous with yogurt or milk to make a creamy dessert-like bread. In this variation, ground sesame seeds are mixed into the couscous before cooking. This not only enhances the nutritional value but also gives thiakry a rich, nutty flavor that goes well with fresh fruits or honey.

#3 Moroccan khobz infused with sesame Khobz is a Moroccan round loaf that is commonly served with meals. In this variation, sesame seeds are incorporated into the dough before baking. This gives khobz an aromatic touch and a slightly crunchy crust while keeping its soft interior intact. It is perfect for dipping into tagines or enjoying with olives.

#4 Nigerian agege bread enriched with sesame Agege bread is a Nigerian favorite known for its soft texture and slightly sweet taste. By adding ground sesame seeds into the dough, this variation takes it up a notch by adding depth to its flavor profile without changing its signature fluffiness. Agege bread enriched with sesame makes an excellent choice for sandwiches or simply as a snack.