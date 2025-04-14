5 dishes that celebrate amaranth
What's the story
Nutritious and versatile amaranth is a staple in many African cuisines.
High in protein and rich in vitamins and minerals, amaranth is often incorporated into various traditional dishes across the continent.
Here, we look at five colorful African dishes made with amaranth, highlighting how adaptable it is and how it adds a unique flavor to each recipe.
Breakfast treat
Amaranth porridge delight
Amaranth porridge is a common breakfast option in many African homes.
Traditionally prepared by simmering amaranth grains in water or milk until creamy, the dish can be sweetened with honey or sugar and garnished with fruits like bananas or berries.
The porridge makes for a hearty breakfast, delivering iron, calcium and other essential nutrients.
Hearty meal
Nutritious amaranth stew
Amaranth stew mixes leafy greens with cooked amaranth grains for a wholesome meal.
It is commonly cooked with vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers.
This stew is seasoned with spices such as cumin or coriander to amplify its flavor profile.
The mix of greens and grains makes it a great source of fiber and vitamins.
Snack time
Savory amaranth fritters
Amaranth fritters make for a delicious snack option.
Just mix cooked amaranth grains with flour, herbs, and spices, and fry them until golden brown.
These crispy fritters can be enjoyed alone or served with dips like yogurt sauce or spicy chutney.
They provide a satisfying crunch while being loaded with nutrients.
Side dish wonder
Flavorful amaranth pilaf
Amaranth pilaf is an aromatic side dish that would go well with a variety of main courses.
It is cooked just like rice pilaf but with amaranth grains instead of rice, and other ingredients such as onions and garlic cloves sauteed in oil and vegetable broth for added depth of flavor.
The dish offers essential amino acids and is gluten-free.
Light option
Refreshing amaranthus salad
A refreshing salad made with fresh amaranth leaves and other vegetables makes for a light meal option.
Dressed with olive oil and lemon juice, it ensures it brings zest without overpowering the natural flavors.
This salad also ensures a perfect balance of textures, making it ideal for warmer months when lighter meals are preferred.