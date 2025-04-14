Why you should add ancient grains to your diet
African grains offer a diverse range of flavors and nutritional benefits that can enhance vegetarian recipes.
These grains, often rich in fiber and essential nutrients, provide an excellent alternative to more commonly used grains.
Incorporating them into your meals can introduce new textures and tastes while supporting a balanced diet.
Here are some intriguing African grains to consider adding to your culinary repertoire.
Sorghum
Sorghum: A versatile grain
Sorghum is another gluten-free high protein and fiber grain that is great for vegetarians.
You can use it whole grain, flour, or syrup.
Sorghum's mild flavor can be masked easily with other ingredients in salads, soups, or baked goods.
Being able to withstand drought conditions also makes it a sustainable choice for green-minded people.
Teff
Teff: Nutrient-dense powerhouse
Teff, a minuscule grain, boasts an impressive nutritional profile. It is high in iron, calcium, and protein but naturally gluten-free.
Teff flour is often used to make injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread. Its nutty flavor enhances the flavor of porridge or pancakes etc.
Adding teff to your diet can also help boost energy levels thanks to its high iron content.
Fonio
Fonio: Quick-cooking delight
One of the fastest-cooking grains around, Fonio has been grown in West Africa for centuries.
Its light texture and slightly nutty taste pairs well with both sweet and savory dishes.
Fonio cooks quickly within five minutes without needing much water, making it an ideal option for busy people looking for nutritious meal options without long preparation times.
Millet
Millet: Ancient grain with modern appeal
Millet, an ancient grain, flourishes under harsh conditions and is adored for its versatility and health benefits.
It's an excellent source of magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese, which promote healthy bones, muscles, nerves, and immune system function.
Consistently adding millet to your diet via porridges, salads, pilafs, and even desserts, promotes overall wellbeing.