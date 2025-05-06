Try these daily rituals to declutter your home
What's the story
Decluttering a home can appear intimidating, but daily rituals make it easy and fun.
By spending a few minutes each day on certain tasks, you can keep your space organized and clutter-free.
These habits not only clean your space but also bring calm and order to your life, offering five simple ways to keep it clean through daily activities.
Drive 1
Start with the entryway
The entryway is often the first area to get cluttered.
Spend five minutes every day in organizing shoes, coats, and bags.
Hook them up or keep them on shelves to prevent them from lying on the floor, and make sure everything has its own spot.
This small effort can prevent the clutter from spreading all over the house.
Drive 2
Tidy up before bed
Before you hit the sack, spend ten minutes cleaning common spaces like the living room or kitchen.
Put away stray items, straighten cushions, and wipe down surfaces if necessary.
This ritual makes sure you wake up to a clean space, which sets a positive tone for the day ahead.
Drive 3
Implement one-in-one-out rule
Implement the one-in-one-out rule to prevent clutter. For every new item you bring home, remove an old one. This keeps things balanced and prevents unnecessary accumulation.
It's effective for clothes to kitchen gadgets, encouraging mindful purchases.
This strategy ensures your space remains organized, promoting a lifestyle of deliberate consumption and minimalism.
Drive 4
Sort mail immediately
If left unattended, mail can pile up quickly.
Make it a habit to sort through mail as soon as it arrives—discard junk mail immediately and organize important documents in designated folders or trays.
This way, you can avoid paper clutter from taking over countertops or tables.
Drive 5
Designate donation box
Keep a donation box handy for items you don't need or use on a regular basis.
Whenever you spot things that no longer serve their purpose while going about daily activities, drop them in this box to be donated later.
Once it's full enough for drop-off, take it to local charities or thrift stores nearby in no time!