For students: Reading strategies that help you learn better
What's the story
Active reading is a technique that requires you to interact with the text for better understanding and retention.
Instead of just passively reading the words, active reading means getting involved with the material.
Doing so can drastically improve your learning as it makes you more observant and mindful of what you're consuming.
Here are five ways to add active reading methods to your study routine for improved comprehension and memorization.
Initial overview
Previewing the material
Before diving into a text, take a few minutes to preview it.
Skim through headings, subheadings and any highlighted or bolded terms.
This gives you an idea of what to expect and helps in setting a purpose for your reading session.
By understanding the structure of the material beforehand, you can focus on key concepts and anticipate important information.
Inquiry approach
Asking questions while reading
Asking questions while reading keeps your mind engaged with the content.
Formulate questions based on headings or topics as you go along.
This technique encourages critical thinking and helps in identifying areas that require further exploration or clarification.
It also aids in maintaining concentration throughout your study session.
Condensed notes
Summarizing key points
After completing a section/chapter, take some time to summarize its key points in your own words.
This exercise reinforces what you've read by making you recollect information actively instead of passively recognizing it later on.
Summarizing also gives you quick reference notes for future review sessions.
Visual emphasis
Highlighting important information
Highlighting key phrases/sentences is a pivotal part of active reading. It makes it easy to review the material at a later date.
Using different colors for different kinds of information (definitions, examples) can significantly enhance memory recall.
This serves as an effective visual cue during exam preparations/in-depth discussions. It streamlines the revision process by visually categorizing information for quick and efficient recall.
Thoughtful analysis
Reflecting on what you've read
Take moments after completing sections to reflect on how new information connects with what you already know or other subjects you're studying concurrently.
Reflection deepens understanding by integrating new knowledge into existing frameworks within your mind, enhancing overall comprehension levels over time without additional effort beyond initial engagement steps taken earlier during active-reading exercises themselves!