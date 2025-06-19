Cleaning can improve your mental health: Here's how
What's the story
We often think of cleaning as a mundane task, but the truth is, it can do wonders for your mental clarity.
Regular cleaning routines not only keep your surroundings tidy but also contribute to your mental well-being.
By adding a few simple cleaning habits to your daily routine, you can improve your focus and lower your stress levels.
Here are five easy ways to boost mental clarity through everyday cleaning.
Simplify
Declutter your space
Decluttering clears both physical and mental space by removing unnecessary items.
Tackle one area, such as your desk or closet, sorting items into keep, donate, or discard categories.
This organized environment boosts concentration and reduces distractions. It provides a sense of accomplishment that enhances mental clarity.
Consistency
Establish a cleaning routine
Having a consistent cleaning routine helps in maintaining order and reducing chaos in your living space.
Set aside specific times each week for tasks like dusting, vacuuming, or organizing shelves.
A structured schedule minimizes decision fatigue and ensures that cleaning becomes an automatic part of your day-to-day life.
This consistency aids in creating a calm atmosphere conducive to clear thinking.
Eco-friendly choices
Use natural cleaning products
Switching to natural cleaning products can do wonders for the environment, and even for your health.
Many common cleaners are loaded with harsh chemicals that might lead to indoor air pollution and cognitive function over time.
Choose eco-friendly alternatives made from ingredients such as vinegar or baking soda to wipe surfaces clean without harmful side effects.
Present moment focus
Incorporate mindfulness while cleaning
Mindful cleaning is about being fully present during the activity instead of rushing through it mindlessly.
Pay attention to each movement as you wipe surfaces or sweep floors; notice textures underfoot; listen carefully for sounds around you—all these actions help ground yourself in the present moment while enhancing awareness levels overall.
Digital declutter
Organize digital spaces too!
Just like physical spaces need tidying up regularly, so do digital ones!
Take some time every month (or week), based on usage patterns.
Delete old files/emails no longer needed; organize folders logically, making them easier to access later when required again.
Thus, preventing unnecessary stress caused by cluttered desktops/screens.
This ultimately leads towards better productivity due to increased focus ability, resulting in a clearer mind state overall!