How to increase flexibility with chair yoga
What's the story
Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that can be performed while seated on a chair or standing while using one for support.
It is a great way to enhance flexibility, particularly for those with restricted mobility or beginners in yoga.
With simple movements and stretches, chair yoga improves flexibility, curbs stress, and enhances overall well-being.
Here are five effective ways to boost flexibility via chair yoga routines.
Stretching forward
Seated forward bend
The seated forward bend is an important chair yoga pose that targets the hamstrings and lower back.
Sit at the edge of the chair with your feet flat on the floor.
Inhale and exhale, bending forward from the hips towards your toes or as far as you can go comfortably.
Hold for a few breaths and return upright.
This stretch lengthens the spine and increases back flexibility.
Lateral flexibility
Side stretch
The side stretch targets lateral flexibility by stretching the sides of your body.
Sit tall with feet flat on the ground, and arms by your sides.
Inhale and raise one arm overhead, gently leaning towards the opposite side and feeling the stretch along your ribcage and waistline.
Hold for a few breaths, before switching sides.
This movement enhances flexibility in your torso and improves posture.
Twisting motion
Seated twist
A seated twist helps in improving spinal mobility and relieving tension in back muscles.
Sit upright with feet planted firmly on the floor.
Place one hand behind you on the seat and another across the opposite knee/thigh area.
Gently twist your torso towards that direction, holding it there briefly before returning to the center.
Repeat on the other side too!
This exercise improves circulation across the whole body, helping with digestion processes effectively.
Foot mobility
Ankle circles
Ankle circles are simple yet effective exercises designed specifically targeting foot mobility, which indirectly contributes to overall leg flexibility improvement over time when practiced regularly.
While seated comfortably, lift one foot off the ground, making circular motions clockwise, then counterclockwise.
Repeat the same process with the other foot, ensuring smooth, controlled movements throughout the session without any jerky actions involved whatsoever.
Spinal flexibility
Cat-cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch alternates between arching and rounding the spine, mimicking cat and cow positions.
It gives a great workout to your spinal column, promoting increased motion in vertebral joints. It improves overall bodily coordination and balance.
Begin sitting straight, inhale arching your back and looking upwards, exhale rounding your chin to your chest.
Repeat this sequence a few times, breathing naturally throughout the routine for maximum benefits.