5 natural face masks to revive dull skin

Natural face masks, made from common kitchen ingredients, are the cheapest way to rejuvenate your skin. They cleanse, hydrate, and nourish your skin, without any harsh chemicals. When added to your skincare regime, they make your complexion fresh, the natural way. Here are five easy-to-make home remedies for revitalized skin.

Moisturizing blend Honey and yogurt mask A honey and yogurt mask does wonders for moisturizing your skin. Honey serves as a natural humectant, pulling moisture into the skin, and yogurt has lactic acid that gently exfoliates dead skin cells. For this mask, mix one tablespoon of honey with two tablespoons of plain yogurt. Apply it evenly on your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Soothing remedy Oatmeal and banana mask We all know oatmeal is soothing, which is why it's perfect for sensitive or irritated skin. When mixed with banana, which is packed with vitamins A and C, this mask calms inflammation while giving the skin much-needed nutrients. Mash half a banana and mix it with one tablespoon of oatmeal powder until smooth. Apply the mix on your face and let it sit for 10 minutes before washing off.

Nourishing treatment Avocado and olive oil mask Avocado is loaded with healthy fats that deeply nourish the skin when combined with olive oil's antioxidant properties. This mask helps improve elasticity and provides intense hydration. Mash half an avocado until smooth, add one teaspoon of olive oil, and mix well. Apply generously over clean facial areas; leave on for 20 minutes then rinse thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Cooling hydration Cucumber aloe vera mask The cooling effects of cucumber and the hydrating benefits of aloe vera gel combine to make a refreshing mask. Blend half a peeled, diced cucumber with two tablespoons of pure aloe vera gel until smooth. Apply evenly over the face, let it sit for 15 minutes and rinse with cool water. For best results, use weekly to keep the healthy glow from natural sources.