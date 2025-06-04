Bedtime stretching: How it helps you release stress
What's the story
Including stretching routines in your bedtime ritual can be a great way to reduce stress.
These exercises relax the muscles, increase flexibility, and bring a sense of calm before sleeping.
By spending a few minutes every night on stretching, you can improve your overall well-being and even the quality of your sleep.
Here are five easy yet effective bedtime stretches that can beat stress and prepare you for a good night's sleep.
Drive 1
Forward bend for relaxation
The forward bend is a mild stretch to open up the hamstrings and lower back.
To do this stretch, stand with feet hip-width apart, slowly bend forward at the hips, and let your arms hang down towards the floor.
This position helps release tension in the back and neck and promotes relaxation.
Hold this pose for about thirty seconds while taking deep breaths to maximize its calming effects.
Drive 2
Child's pose for calmness
Child's pose is a restorative yoga posture that promotes relaxation by stretching the spine, hips, and thighs gently.
Start by kneeling on the floor with toes touching and knees apart.
Sit back on your heels while extending arms forward on the ground.
Place your forehead on the mat/floor as you take deep breaths for a minute.
This pose will calm both your body and mind.
Drive 3
Cat-cow stretch for flexibility
The cat-cow stretch is ideal to relieve tension along the spine, while also increasing flexibility in back muscles as well as the stomach area.
Get on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips; inhale arching your back (cow), then exhale rounding it upwards (cat).
Repeat this sequence a few times, concentrating on smooth transitions between movements.
Drive 4
Seated forward fold for tension release
A seated forward fold targets multiple muscle groups including hamstrings, calves, lower back muscles which often hold stress-related tension throughout day-to-day activities like sitting at desks or standing for long hours without breaks.
Sit tall, legs extended straight ahead; hinge from hips reaching towards toes, keeping spine elongated rather than rounded.
Time spent holding position around thirty seconds will yield best results when combined with deep breathing techniques, too!
Drive 5
Legs up the wall pose for relaxation
The legs-up-the-wall pose reduces swelling in feet and ankles, improves circulation, and calms the nervous system. It also aids digestion.
Simply lie down near a wall so that your legs can rest vertically against it. Adjust your distance for comfort and stay in this position for five to ten minutes.
Let gravity aid relaxation and focus on slow, steady breaths to maximize benefits.