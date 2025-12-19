How to use roselle for glowing skin

African roselle calyx, popularly known for its vibrant color and tart flavor, is also a great natural skincare ingredient. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, it can help you achieve glowing skin. Here are five ways to use this amazing plant in your skincare routine. From DIY masks to toners, these tips will help you harness the power of African roselle calyx for radiant skin.

Natural mask DIY roselle face mask A face mask with African roselle calyx can do wonders for your skin. Just dry the calyx and grind it into a fine powder. Mix the powder with honey and yogurt to make a paste. Apply it on your face and leave it for fifteen minutes before rinsing off with warm water. The antioxidants in the calyx help reduce inflammation and brighten your complexion.

Refreshing toner Roselle toner for refreshed skin You can also make a refreshing toner by steeping dried African roselle calyx in hot water for ten minutes. Strain the liquid and let it cool before applying it on your face with a cotton pad. This natural toner helps balance pH levels of the skin and tightens pores, giving you a refreshed look.

Exfoliating scrub Exfoliating scrub with roselle powder To make an exfoliating scrub, mix dried African roselle calyx powder with sugar or sea salt. Add olive oil or coconut oil to make a paste. Gently scrub this mixture on your face in circular motions before rinsing off with warm water. Regular use can remove dead skin cells and improve circulation.

Hydrating serum Hydrating roselle serum Make a hydrating serum by infusing dried African roselle calyx in carrier oils such as jojoba or almond oil overnight. Strain the mixture and apply a few drops on your face daily as part of your skincare routine. This serum nourishes the skin deeply while keeping it moisturized.