How to use roselle for glowing skin
African roselle calyx, popularly known for its vibrant color and tart flavor, is also a great natural skincare ingredient. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, it can help you achieve glowing skin. Here are five ways to use this amazing plant in your skincare routine. From DIY masks to toners, these tips will help you harness the power of African roselle calyx for radiant skin.
DIY roselle face mask
A face mask with African roselle calyx can do wonders for your skin. Just dry the calyx and grind it into a fine powder. Mix the powder with honey and yogurt to make a paste. Apply it on your face and leave it for fifteen minutes before rinsing off with warm water. The antioxidants in the calyx help reduce inflammation and brighten your complexion.
Roselle toner for refreshed skin
You can also make a refreshing toner by steeping dried African roselle calyx in hot water for ten minutes. Strain the liquid and let it cool before applying it on your face with a cotton pad. This natural toner helps balance pH levels of the skin and tightens pores, giving you a refreshed look.
Exfoliating scrub with roselle powder
To make an exfoliating scrub, mix dried African roselle calyx powder with sugar or sea salt. Add olive oil or coconut oil to make a paste. Gently scrub this mixture on your face in circular motions before rinsing off with warm water. Regular use can remove dead skin cells and improve circulation.
Hydrating roselle serum
Make a hydrating serum by infusing dried African roselle calyx in carrier oils such as jojoba or almond oil overnight. Strain the mixture and apply a few drops on your face daily as part of your skincare routine. This serum nourishes the skin deeply while keeping it moisturized.
Roselle-infused facial mist
For an easy facial mist, steep dried African roselle calyx in hot water until it cools down completely. Transfer this liquid into a spray bottle for easy application throughout the day. Use it whenever you need a hydration boost or want to refresh tired-looking skin without disturbing makeup layers.