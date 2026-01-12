5 ways to use leftover wallpaper at home

Leftover wallpaper can be a versatile and creative resource for home decor. Instead of letting it go to waste, you can use it in various ways to enhance your living space. From adding a pop of color to creating unique designs, these ideas will help you make the most out of your leftover wallpaper. Here are five practical ways to incorporate this material into your home decor.

Tip 1 Create custom drawer liners Using leftover wallpaper as drawer liners is an easy and inexpensive way to add style to your storage spaces. Simply cut the wallpaper into the size of your drawers and line them with it. This not only makes the drawers look pretty but also protects them from scratches and stains. Pick patterns that go with your room's theme for a cohesive look.

Tip 2 Design unique picture frames Transform plain picture frames by wrapping them in leftover wallpaper. This simple trick adds a personalized touch to your photos and allows you to coordinate the frames with other elements in the room. Choose designs that complement or contrast with existing decor for an eye-catching effect.

Tip 3 Revamp old furniture pieces Give old furniture a new lease on life by covering surfaces with wallpaper. Whether it's a small side table or a larger piece like a bookshelf, applying wallpaper can drastically change its appearance without the need for costly replacements. Ensure that the adhesive used is suitable for furniture surfaces to avoid damage over time.

Tip 4 Craft decorative wall art Turn leftover wallpaper into unique wall art by framing sections of it or using it as a canvas itself. This way, you can display intricate patterns or colors that may not work well on larger walls but shine through in smaller doses. Mix different wallpapers together for an eclectic look, or stick to one design for uniformity.