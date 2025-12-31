5 winter hairstyles that keep hair tucked and windproof

Winter winds can wreak havoc on your hair, making it dry and brittle. Tucking your hair under stylish caps not only protects it from the elements but also gives you a chic look. Here are five winter hairstyles that go perfectly with tucked-under caps, keeping you warm and fashionable. These styles are easy to do and maintain, making them perfect for cold weather.

Style 1 Sleek low bun A sleek low bun is a classic hairstyle that goes well with any cap. It keeps your hair neatly tucked away while giving you an elegant look. To get this style, start by brushing your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Twist the ponytail into a bun and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band. This way, your hair stays smooth under the cap.

Style 2 Braided crown The braided crown is another beautiful way to keep your hair tucked under a cap. Part your hair down the middle and create two braids on either side. Bring each braid over the top of your head and pin them in place like a crown. This not only looks pretty but also keeps your hair secure from winter winds.

Style 3 Twisted half-updo The twisted half-updo is perfect for those who want some of their hair out while still being practical in winter. Take two sections from either side of your head and twist them towards the back. Secure them together with a clip or small elastic band before putting on your cap. This style gives you volume without exposing all of your hair to cold air.

Style 4 Messy top knot A messy top knot is an effortless way to keep things casual yet stylish during colder months. Simply pull all of your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head. Twist it around itself loosely into a bun shape. Secure with pins if needed before slipping on any warm accessory like beanies or berets.