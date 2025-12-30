Winter fashion: How to style quilted skirts

Quilted skirts are a winter wardrobe staple, combining style and comfort. They provide warmth without compromising on fashion, making them a versatile choice for the season. Pairing these skirts with the right styles can elevate your winter look, ensuring you stay both chic and cozy. Here are five winter styles that complement quilted skirts perfectly, giving you ideas to mix and match this season.

Style 1 Cozy knit sweaters Knit sweaters are the perfect match for quilted skirts. They add texture and warmth to your outfit, making it ideal for chilly days. Opt for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the look balanced, or go bold with bright hues if you want to make a statement. Tuck in the sweater slightly to define your waistline and create a more polished silhouette.

Style 2 Classic denim jackets Denim jackets make for a timeless piece that goes with quilted skirts perfectly. The casual vibe of denim balances the elegance of a quilted skirt, making it perfect for day-to-day wear. Go for a fitted denim jacket to keep the silhouette sleek, or layer with an oversized one for a more relaxed look. This combination is perfect for casual outings or weekend brunches.

Style 3 Elegant turtlenecks Turtlenecks are perfect for layering under quilted skirts. They give you extra warmth and lend an air of sophistication to your outfit. Stick to solid colors like black or white for versatility, or go for patterned ones to add some interest. Turtlenecks can be worn tucked in or out, depending on your style preference.

Style 4 Stylish ankle boots Ankle boots are the perfect footwear choice to wear with quilted skirts in winter. They give you the right amount of coverage while adding a touch of edge to your outfit. Choose leather or suede materials for durability and style points. Black and brown are classic choices, but don't hesitate to experiment with other shades like burgundy or navy.