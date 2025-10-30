Why '67' became the word of the year

Dictionary.com has declared "67" as its Word of the Year for 2025. The term, pronounced as "six seven," has no real meaning but is a nod to Gen Alpha's unique linguistic style. The decision has sparked a debate and divided opinions across generations. Steve Johnson, director of lexicography at IXL Learning's Dictionary Media Group, explained that the widespread use of "67" contributed to its selection as this year's word.

Cultural impact '67' is a cultural phenomenon Johnson noted that "67" has grown from a seemingly fleeting trend to a major cultural phenomenon. He revealed that a middle school teacher, who was also his friend, had asked him not to make "six seven" the word of the year. However, this very call made him realize its significance in today's culture. The term is often accompanied by a specific hand gesture where both palms face up and move alternately up and down.

Social significance Symbol of belonging "67" is not just a term but also a symbol of belonging. Johnson said it is used to show one's identity with their generation. It is like an inside joke among members of Gen Alpha, who use it as a badge of honor. The term has no real meaning but is often used to describe something that is "so-so" or "maybe this, maybe that."

Term's roots Origin and spread The term "67" comes from rapper Skrilla's song Doot Doot (6 7). It was first used in videos featuring NBA players such as LaMelo Ball, who is 6 feet 7-inch tall. The term quickly became a meme and even made its way into an episode of South Park. Some teachers have even banned its use in classrooms due to its frequent use by students.