Monsoon style: How to style Indian kurtas with jackets

Monsoon in India is a season of downpours and humidity, but it also brings a unique opportunity to experiment with fashion. Traditional Indian kurtas, when paired with jackets, provide a stylish yet practical solution for the weather. This combination not only keeps you comfortable but also adds an element of elegance to your monsoon wardrobe. Here are some tips on how to style kurtas with jackets this monsoon.

Fabric selection Choose breathable fabrics Choosing the right fabric is key to staying comfortable during the humid monsoon months. Cotton and linen are ideal choices as they are lightweight and breathable. These fabrics allow air to circulate, keeping you cool even when it rains. Avoid heavy materials like silk or wool, which can become uncomfortable when wet or humid.

Jacket choice Opt for water-resistant jackets While selecting jackets, go for water-resistant options to keep yourself dry during unexpected showers. Synthetic blends or treated cotton jackets work well in repelling water without compromising on style. Neutral colors like beige or gray can go well with different kurta designs, giving you versatility and practicality.

Color coordination Mix and match colors wisely Monsoon fashion also calls for a careful selection of colors that go well with the season's mood. Earthy tones like olive green, mustard yellow, or rust orange can add a pop of warmth to your outfit while keeping it grounded. You can also go for pastels like light blue or peach for a refreshing look that goes well with the rain-soaked environment.

Layering technique Layer smartly for comfort Layering is the key to comfort in changing weather conditions during monsoons. A lightweight jacket over a kurta gives you warmth without adding bulk. You can also play with different lengths; a short jacket can give an edgy look, while a long one adds sophistication.