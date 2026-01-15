Convertible debentures: All about this investment option

Indian convertible debentures are an attractive investment option for those looking for a mix of fixed income and equity potential. These hybrid instruments give investors the option to convert their debt into equity shares at a later date, giving them the best of both worlds. Understanding how to invest in these debentures can be beneficial for those looking to diversify their portfolio and get better returns.

#1 Understanding convertible debentures Convertible debentures are hybrid financial instruments that combine features of both debt and equity. They are issued by companies as a means to raise capital, giving investors the option to convert their investment into equity shares at a pre-defined price and date. This feature makes them an attractive option for those looking for stable returns with the potential for capital appreciation.

#2 Evaluating risk factors While convertible debentures come with the promise of higher returns, they also come with risks. The biggest risk is that if the company underperforms, the value of its equity shares may fall, leading to losses if you choose to convert your debenture into shares. Investors must evaluate the financial health of the issuing company and market conditions before investing.

#3 Analyzing interest rates The interest rate on convertible debentures is usually higher than regular bonds, due to the conversion option. However, it's important to consider how this rate compares to other investment options. A higher interest rate can compensate for the risk of holding a convertible debenture, but it should be balanced against potential equity market gains.

