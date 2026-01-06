How to make moth bean chilla

Moth bean chilla, a traditional Indian dish, is a healthy and nutritious breakfast option. Made from moth beans, this dish is packed with protein and fiber, making it a perfect start to the day. The chilla is not only easy to prepare but also offers a unique taste that can be enjoyed by everyone. Here's how you can prepare this wholesome breakfast.

#1 Ingredients needed for moth bean chilla To prepare moth bean chilla, you will need soaked moth beans, rice flour, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, green chilies, ginger paste, salt, and water. These ingredients come together to make a batter that is both nutritious and delicious. The use of minimal ingredients makes it an easy dish to prepare without compromising on taste or nutrition.

#2 Steps to prepare the batter Start by soaking the moth beans overnight to soften them. Blend the soaked beans with water until smooth to make a batter. Add rice flour for consistency and mix in turmeric powder for color and flavor. Add cumin seeds for aroma and finely chopped green chilies and ginger paste for spice. Adjust salt as per taste.

Tip 1 Cooking tips for perfect chillas Heat a non-stick pan on medium flame and grease it lightly with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan, spreading it evenly into a circle shape. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface before flipping it over carefully with a spatula. Cook both sides until golden brown, while ensuring they remain soft inside.