Choclo con queso: All about this Peruvian snack

Choclo con queso is a traditional Peruvian snack that is as simple as it is delicious. It consists of fresh corn served with cheese and is a staple in many Peruvian households. The dish highlights the natural sweetness of choclo, a large-kernel corn variety found in the Andes, and the creamy texture of local cheeses. It makes for a nutritious and satisfying snack option, loved by locals and visitors alike.

#1 The appeal of fresh corn Fresh corn or choclo is the star of this dish. Unlike the sweet corn we are used to, choclo has larger, firmer kernels with a slightly nutty flavor. This variety is usually boiled or steamed to bring out its natural sweetness. The freshness of the corn is what makes this snack so appealing, making it a popular choice at markets and street stalls across Peru.

#2 Variety of local cheeses The cheese used in choclo con queso can vary depending on the region and personal preference. Common choices include queso fresco or queso blanco, both of which are mild and creamy. These cheeses complement the sweetness of the corn perfectly, without overpowering its flavor. The combination creates a delightful contrast between the savory cheese and sweet corn.

Advertisement

#3 Nutritional benefits Choclo con queso isn't just tasty, it's also nutritious. Corn is rich in fiber, which promotes digestion, and supplies essential vitamins such as vitamin B6 and folate. Cheese provides protein and calcium, making it a healthy snack option for those looking to increase their nutrient intake without compromising on taste.

Advertisement