Add flavor to your dishes with these herbs

Indian herbs are famous for their aromatic and flavorful contributions to the cuisine. These herbs not only add taste but also have a number of health benefits. From the kitchen to the medicine cabinet, these herbs have been an integral part of Indian households for centuries. Here are five Indian herbs that can spice up your meals and health.

#1 Basil: The holy herb Basil, or tulsi, is revered in India for its medicinal properties and culinary uses. Its strong aroma and slightly peppery flavor make it a favorite in many dishes. Basil is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It can be added to soups, salads, or even used as a garnish to add freshness to your meals.

#2 Coriander: The versatile spice Coriander leaves are used widely in Indian cooking for their citrusy flavor profile. They go well with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Coriander is also known to aid digestion and provide essential vitamins like vitamin C and K. Be it as a garnish or blended into chutneys, coriander adds depth to the dishes.

#3 Mint: The refreshing touch Mint is another herb that adds a refreshing touch to food with its cool flavor. In Indian cuisine, mint is often used in chutneys or as a garnish on biryanis and raitas. Mint leaves are also packed with nutrients like vitamin A and iron, making them a healthy addition to your diet.

#4 Curry leaves: The aromatic enhancer Curry leaves are a staple in South Indian cooking, where they are used for their aromatic qualities. These leaves lend a unique flavor when tempered with mustard seeds or added directly into curries and stews. Curry leaves are also said to promote hair health and aid digestion, making them an excellent addition to your kitchen.