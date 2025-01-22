A guide to elevating fitness with aerial silks
What's the story
Aerial silks workshops provide a unique opportunity to experience the exhilarating combination of dance and acrobatics, all while defying gravity on flowing fabric!
Perfect for those looking for a fun fitness alternative or a new way to express their creativity.
You will learn to climb, wrap, and spin your way through the silks, creating your own breathtaking aerial performances that showcase strength, flexibility, and artistic flair.
Selection
Finding the right workshop
Choosing the right workshop is key to a positive experience.
Look for classes that align with your skill level, whether you're a beginner or have some experience under your belt.
Most studios offer beginner-friendly classes that focus on fundamentals like climbs and wraps.
Ensure the instructor is well-trained and the studio follows all safety measures.
Preparation
Preparing for your first class
Before heading to your first aerial silks class, make sure you're dressed for success.
Wear tight-fitting clothes that cover your legs and arms to protect against fabric burns.
Loose clothing can get caught in the silks, so avoid it.
And, take off all jewelry to prevent damaging the fabric or hurting yourself.
Training
Building strength and flexibility
Aerial silks demand a lot of upper body strength and core stability, along with flexibility.
By including exercises like pull-ups, planks, and stretches in your routine, you can greatly enhance your ability to perform on the silks.
Additionally, many studios offer conditioning classes specifically aimed at developing the strength needed for aerial arts.
Caution
Safety first
Safety should always be your number one concern when taking aerial silks workshops.
Always make sure to use mats during practice sessions, and never attempt new moves or routines without a spotter or instructor present.
Listen to your body; don't push yourself to try tricks that make you feel uncomfortable without proper guidance.
Advancement
Tips for progressing quickly
To progress quickly in aerial silks, the most important thing is to be consistent. Go to class regularly, and if you can practice outside of class that will help a lot.
Take notes after each class to help you remember sequences and techniques.
And finally, watch videos of experienced aerialists to get inspired and learn how advanced moves should look.