Affordable DIY yogurt making in Africa

By Simran Jeet 10:27 am Dec 23, 2024

Milk choice

Selecting the right milk

The kind of milk you use is super important for the texture and taste of your yogurt. Whole milk will make it creamier and thicker, while skimmed or low-fat milk will make a lighter yogurt. In most African countries, fresh cow's milk is easily accessible and much cheaper than store-bought yogurt. You can purchase fresh milk directly from local farmers or markets, ensuring quality and freshness.

Culture introduction

The starter culture

You need a starter culture to turn milk into yogurt. This can be either a small portion of store-bought plain yogurt with live cultures or freeze-dried cultures sold in health food stores. Using plain yogurt as a starter is cheaper; you only need two tablespoons for every liter of milk, which costs only a few cents. Just make sure the label says it contains live active cultures for best results.

Warmth source

Incubation without fancy equipment

Yogurt requires a warm environment for several hours to properly ferment. In households without dedicated yogurt makers, a jar of milk and starter wrapped in blankets or towels would be placed in the warmest parts of the home, such as near stoves or in sunlit windows. A simpler method is to use an insulated cooler filled with warm water, which effectively retains the necessary heat.

Adding flavors

Flavoring your yogurt naturally

After your yogurt has fermented, you can add natural flavors to make it taste great without spending a lot of money. Fruits like bananas, mangoes, or berries can be mashed or chopped and mixed into the finished product for sweetness and variety. Honey or vanilla extract are other cheap options that add flavor without artificial additives. These ingredients can be found in local markets all over Africa at low prices.

Preservation tips

Storing homemade yogurt efficiently

Proper refrigeration keeps homemade yogurt fresh for up to two weeks. Storing it in clean jars with tight-fitting lids prevents contamination and extends its shelf life compared to leaving it uncovered. Plus, setting aside two tablespoons from each batch as a starter for the next one (before you add any flavors) will help you save even more money.