Where to go for granite bouldering in Africa

Africa is home to some of the most stunning granite bouldering destinations, which are still unexplored by most climbers. From the towering formations to the rough terrains, these places guarantee an unforgettable experience for climbers looking for new challenges. From the expert to the novice, these sites provide a range of routes and difficulties, making them ideal for all. Here are some of Africa's hidden gems for granite bouldering enthusiasts.

#1 The enchanting boulders of Swaziland Swaziland, now Eswatini, has some stunning granite boulders just waiting to be explored. The Malolotja Nature Reserve is particularly famous for its amazing rock formations. With its diverse climbing routes, the place is perfect for climbers of all skill levels. The reserve also offers breathtaking natural beauty, making it a perfect spot for those looking to combine adventure with nature exploration.

#2 Lesotho's majestic rock formations Lesotho's mountainous terrain is dotted with some majestic granite formations that are perfect for bouldering. The Sehlabathebe National Park is a major highlight, with its unique rock structures and scenic views. Climbers can expect challenging routes as well as the chance to witness the rich biodiversity of the region. The park's remote location also guarantees solitude and peace for climbers.

#3 Namibia's unique bouldering landscape Namibia also has a unique bouldering landscape, with its massive granite outcrops. The Spitzkoppe area is famous for its stunning peaks and challenging climbs. This region is ideal for climbers looking for technical routes in a stunning desert backdrop. The clear skies and minimal light pollution also make it a perfect place for stargazing after a day of climbing.