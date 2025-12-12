Land sailing 101: Top destinations to try this sport

Land sailing, or sand yachting, is a thrilling sport where you sail on land using wind-powered vehicles. Africa 's vast deserts and open plains provide the perfect conditions for this unique adventure. From the expansive Namib Desert to the windswept shores of Lake Malawi, these destinations guarantee an unforgettable experience for land sailing enthusiasts. Here are some of Africa's most exciting spots for this exhilarating sport.

#1 Namib Desert: A vast playground The Namib Desert in Namibia is famous for its gigantic dunes and constant winds, making it a perfect spot for land sailing. The desert's expansive terrain gives you the opportunity to cover long distances at high speeds. Swakopmund is a popular starting point for adventurers, providing access to both the desert and the Atlantic Ocean. The combination of sand and wind makes it an ideal spot for both beginners and seasoned sailors.

#2 Skeleton Coast: Windswept adventure The Skeleton Coast in Namibia is famous for its rugged beauty and treacherous waters. This remote stretch of coastline also makes for an exciting land sailing destination. The winds here are consistent, giving sailors the chance to test their skills on challenging terrains. The area's dramatic landscapes and historical shipwrecks add an element of intrigue to any sailing expedition.

#3 Lake Malawi: Freshwater winds Lake Malawi is one of Africa's largest freshwater lakes, with winds that are perfect for land sailing along its shores. The lake's sandy beaches provide ample space for setting up sails and racing across the sand. With its picturesque surroundings and vibrant local culture, Lake Malawi offers a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.