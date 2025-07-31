Cycling enthusiasts: Don't miss these scenic coastal routes 

Africa 's coastal biking routes are sure to lure adventurers with their breathtaking views and diverse terrains. Be it South Africa 's rugged cliffs or Mozambique's peaceful beaches, these trails offer something for every cyclist. From experienced riders to beginners looking for some thrill, you will have unforgettable adventures exploring the local culture along these paths. These routes promise not just challenges, but also the joy of discovering unique terrains and communities.

Scenic ride Garden Route in South Africa Stretching over 300 kilometers along the southeastern coast, the Garden Route in South Africa is one of the most loved biking destinations. It features mountains, forests, and beaches. Cyclists traverse through towns like Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, visiting local markets and eateries. With well-maintained roads and diverse accommodation options, it's perfect for seasoned bikers and beginners alike.

Coastal adventure Cape Peninsula Circuit The Cape Peninsula Circuit near Cape Town is another must-visit biking route in Africa. The loop spans 100 kilometers and takes riders through iconic landmarks such as Chapman's Peak Drive and Cape Point Nature Reserve. Cyclists can enjoy panoramic ocean views while tackling challenging climbs and descents. The circuit also offers glimpses of wildlife like baboons and ostriches along the way, making it an amazing adventure for nature enthusiasts.

Untamed beauty Wild Coast Trail in Eastern Cape For those looking for a more rugged experience, Eastern Cape's Wild Coast Trail offers an off-the-beaten-path adventure. The trail is about 280-km long from East London to Port Edward on South Africa's eastern coast. Famous for its dramatic cliffs, secluded beaches, and traditional Xhosa villages, this route needs to be well-planned since it is remote but offers cyclists unparalleled natural beauty.