You must add these fruits to your salad bowls
What's the story
African fruits are taking over kitchens across the globe, adding distinct flavors and textures to mundane salads.
The fruits not only amplify the taste but also offer a whole range of nutrients on the plate.
Ranging from tangy to sweet, the additions can make a simple salad an exceptional dish.
Here's how these fruits are revamping salads and why you should try them.
Nutrient powerhouse
Baobab: The superfruit boost
Baobab fruit is famous for its vitamin C content, offering up to 10 times more than oranges.
Its powder form can be easily sprinkled on top of salads for a citrusy flavor and added health benefits.
Packed with antioxidants, baobab is great for the immune system and skin health.
Its tangy flavor goes well with leafy greens, making it ideal for those boosting salad's nutrition.
Unique taste
Marula: Sweet and nutty flavor
Marula fruit lends a sweet but slightly nutty flavor to salads, complementing various other ingredients.
Rich in vitamin C and essential fatty acids, the fruit is also great for your skin and hair.
You can use the fruit's juice/pulp as a dressing or blend with other ingredients to make a refreshing twist on traditional salads.
Marula brings flavor complexity and nutritional value both.
Flavor enhancer
Tamarind: Tangy zest addition
Tamarind adds a tangy zest that makes salads delicious.
Famous for its digesting properties, tamarind is frequently used in paste form as part of dressings or marinades.
It is packed with vitamins B1, B2, B3, and minerals such as magnesium and potassium to help you stay fit.
Its unique sourness balances sweeter elements in salads perfectly.
Textural delight
Horned melon: Exotic texture
Horned melon offers an exotic texture, with its jelly-like seeds encased in vibrant green flesh.
This fruit provides vitamin C along with iron, which aids in energy production within the body while supporting immune health too.
Adding horned melon slices gives any salad an interesting visual appeal, alongside its mild cucumber-like taste.
It blends seamlessly into diverse ingredient combinations without overpowering them entirely.