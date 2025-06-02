What's the story

African tribal art is famous for its colorful, symbolic representations, and masks form an integral part of it.

These masks aren't merely an artistic expression but carry cultural, spiritual, and social importance.

Made out of different materials including wood, cloth, and beads, they show human/animal forms with remarkable realism.

The lifelike nature of these masks comes from intricate craftsmanship and detailing.

Here's looking at the fascinating world of lifelike masks in African tribal art.