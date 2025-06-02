Stiff neck? These exercises can help
If you are one of those who deal with neck tension due to long hours of sitting or bad posture or stress, incorporating specific neck exercises into your daily routine can help ease the discomfort and improve your flexibility.
These are easy to do and can be performed almost anywhere without any special equipment.
Here are five effective neck exercises to reduce tension and improve flexibility.
Tilt exercise
Neck tilt for relaxation
The neck tilt exercise is an ideal way to stretch the sides of your neck.
Start by sitting or standing with your back straight.
Gradually tilt your head towards one shoulder, maintaining the position for about 10 seconds before returning to the center.
Repeat on the other side.
This exercise releases tension from the sides of your neck and improves lateral flexibility.
Stretch exercise
Forward and backward neck stretch
This exercise focuses on the front and back of your neck.
First, lower your chin towards your chest, feeling a stretch on the neck's back.
Hold for 10 seconds before lifting your head up slowly and tilting it slightly back, holding again for 10 seconds.
This movement relieves stiffness from sitting at desk for long hours.
Rotation exercise
Side-to-side head rotation
Side-to-side head rotation also helps in improving your neck mobility as a whole.
Sit or stand straight with a straight spine, then slowly turn your head to look over one shoulder as far as comfortable without straining yourself.
Hold for five seconds before returning to center, and repeating on the opposite side.
This exercise improves rotational flexibility while easing muscle tightness.
Shrug exercise
Shoulder shrugs for tension release
Shoulder shrugs work wonders to relieve built-up tension around the shoulders and upper neck region.
Just stand or sit upright with arms relaxed at your sides.
Lift shoulders towards ears as high as possible while inhaling deeply.
Hold for a brief moment before exhaling while lowering them back down slowly.
Repeat a few times throughout the day, especially after long hours at work facing computer screens.
Tuck exercise
Chin tucks to improve posture
Chin tucks fix forward head posture from long hours in front of the screen, reducing chronic cervical pain to a great extent.
