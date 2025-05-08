Leg day: Don't forget these ankle exercises
Strengthening ankle muscles is essential for maintaining balance, preventing injuries, and improving overall mobility.
Whether you're an athlete or just a person looking to improve daily movement, working on ankle strength can do wonders.
Here's a look at five effective exercises that target the muscles surrounding the ankle joint.
These are easy to perform and can be added to your regular fitness routine without special equipment.
Calf raises
Calf raises are a simple exercise that works the calf muscles and aids in strengthening the ankles.
For this exercise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and gradually lift your heels off the ground until you're standing on your toes.
Hold this position for a few seconds before lowering down again.
Repeating this movement 10 to 15 times can help build strength in both calves and ankles.
Ankle circles
Ankle circles are great for improving flexibility and strength around the ankle joint.
Sit comfortably with one leg extended out in front of you.
Rotate your foot clockwise in a circular motion 10 times, then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 rotations.
This exercise helps enhance range of motion while also strengthening supporting muscles around the ankle.
Resistance band flexion
Using a resistance band can amp up the intensity of ankle flexion exercises.
Secure one end of a resistance band around a sturdy object, and loop the other over your foot while sitting with legs extended forward.
Pull back against the tension of the band by flexing at your ankle joint towards yourself.
Hold for a bit before releasing slowly back into starting position.
Repeat ten times per foot.
Heel walks
Heel walks target the anterior tibialis muscle, which helps with dorsiflexion (lifting toes upwards).
Stand straight, then lift toes off the ground so only heels touch the floor.
Walk forward, keeping the toes raised throughout every step taken.
Keep walking for about 20 steps per set, done twice daily if possible.
Toe taps
Toe taps strengthen small stabilizing muscles in the feet and ankles, improving stability and balance.
Start by sitting with both feet flat on the ground.
Next, alternate tapping each toe on the floor, targeting 15 to 20 repetitions.
This exercise, when done correctly and consistently, yields better results over time.