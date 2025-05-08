Simple eye exercises for better focus
What's the story
In today's digital age, our eyes are constantly exposed to screens, leading to strain and fatigue.
Incorporating simple eye exercises into your daily routine can help improve focus and relaxation.
These exercises are easy to perform and can be done anywhere, making them a convenient solution for maintaining eye health.
By dedicating just a few minutes each day, you can experience noticeable improvements in your visual comfort and overall well-being.
Palming
Palming technique for relaxation
The palming technique is an effective way to relax your eyes.
Start by rubbing your hands together till they feel warm.
Then, gently place your palms over your closed eyes without applying pressure on the eyeballs.
Ensure no light enters through the gaps between fingers.
Hold this position for about two minutes while breathing deeply.
This exercise helps soothe tired eyes and reduces stress by blocking out visual stimuli.
20-20-20 rule
The 20-20-20 rule for eye strain relief
Essentially, the 20-20-20 rule is meant to reduce eye strain due to long hours of screen time.
Every 20 minutes, step away from the screen and focus on an object roughly 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.
This gives the eye muscles some respite and reduces the fatigue of continuous near-focus activities.
Eye rolling
Eye rolling exercise for flexibility
Eye rolling exercises enhance flexibility in the eye muscles.
Start by sitting comfortably with your back straight.
Slowly roll your eyes in a clockwise direction five times, then switch to counterclockwise five times too.
Keep movements smooth without straining or rushing through them.
Regular practice of this exercise can improve circulation around the eyes and promote better focus.
Focus shifting
Focus shifting exercise for concentration
Focus shifting strengthens concentration by alternating gaze between near and far objects.
Hold a finger six inches from your nose, then shift your gaze to a distant object.
Return to the finger after a few seconds. Repeat this process several times for two to three minutes.
Regular practice enhances both close-up and distance vision, adapting to individual needs and preferences over time.