5 techniques to sharpen your concentration
What's the story
In today's fast-paced world, it can be difficult to stay focused.
A simple, yet effective way to boost concentration is breathing exercises.
Just a few minutes of these exercises can drastically improve your mental clarity and productivity.
If you include them in your daily regimen, you'll find a stark difference in your ability to concentrate on tasks.
Here's how they work and how you can include them in your day.
#1
Deep breathing for relaxation
Deep breathing is a basic technique that calms both mind and body.
When you take slow, deep breaths, you activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which decreases stress levels, and promotes relaxation.
This calmness clears the mental clutter, and allows you to focus better on the task at hand.
#2
Box breathing for balance
Box breathing includes inhaling for four counts, holding the breath for four counts, exhaling for four counts, and pausing again for four counts before repeating.
This technique balances oxygen levels in the body and stabilizes heart rate.
Practicing box breathing regularly keeps your focus steady throughout the day by keeping anxiety at bay.
#3
Alternate nostril breathing for clarity
Alternate nostril breathing is an age-old practice, which requires you to close one nostril while breathing through the other and switch sides after exhalation.
This exercise enhances brain function by increasing oxygen flow to both hemispheres of the brain.
Consequently, it improves cognitive capabilities like memory retention and problem-solving skills.
#4
Belly breathing for energy boost
Belly breathing, or diaphragmatic breathing, focuses on using your diaphragm instead of shallow chest breaths.
This method greatly expands your lung capacity and improves oxygen delivery to your cells, giving you an energy boost.
Using belly breathing in your daily routine can easily refresh your mind, particularly during midday slumps or periods of fatigue.
It guarantees a more effective distribution of oxygen in your body.
#5
Mindful breathing for present moment awareness
Mindful breathing is all about observing each breath without any judgment or external distractions.
This practice nurtures the awareness of the present moment, which is critical for improving concentration skills.
It basically trains the mind to remain focused and attentive for longer periods, helping you achieve your goals better and faster.